In a volte-face, NPCI now asks Flipkart to follow UPI norms

A day after asking to give access to Flipkart's e-wallet PhonePe, the RBI-promoted National Payment Corporation (NPCI) did a volte-face on Friday and said it is Flipkart's e-wallet that is in contravention of the interoperability norms under unified payment interface.



In a complete U-turn, the also asked to allow payments from UPI handles of all banks on their apps.



"During a review of blocking the UPI transactions made through Flipkart's PhonePe, we have found the said e-wallet and the Apps are in contravention of the UPI guidelines of interoperability. Hence, we have directed PhonePe and to comply with the UPI guidelines and allow payments from UPI handles of all banks on their apps," said in a statement this evening.



The Corporation said has been told to allow UPI transactions from PhonePe App as soon as PhonePe and start complying with UPI norms on interoperability.



It can be noted that after being asked by to allow transactions, on Thursday told the quasi regulator of electronic payments to instead make the leading e-commerce firm and its channel partner Yes that runs the PhonePe app for to comply with the interoperability norms and end "restrictive trade practices".



The one-oneupmanship between the largest private sector lender and the top e-commerce player reached flashpoint earlier this week when the blocked the payments through PhonePe.



This forced to move the NPCI, the custodian of the UPI platform. All other domestic platforms, through a public statement yesterday, asked to end the blockade forthwith.



"Based on a review by on Banks's action to block UPI transactions made through PhonePe App, we would like to state that has been advised to open UPI transactions immediately," an statement said on Thursday.



Countering this, accused PhonePe of following a "restrictive practice" of allowing only users of its own UPI handle to make payments on its app which is a violation of the UPIs guidelines on interoperability.



" has assured us in writing that this will get corrected very soon and the app concerned will allow interoperability. As soon as this is corrected, we will start allowing UPI transactions to resume on this app," the said in a counter statement last night.



The Corporation, which runs the UPI platform, said it had discussions with both and Yes Bank, the banker for PhonePe, before arriving at the decision. "We have also advised banks to adhere to the merchant on-boarding guidelines meticulously from the angle of interoperability of merchant app so that such disputes are avoided," had said.



Early this week, had blocked its customers from transacting on PhonePe, citing security concerns.

