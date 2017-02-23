In pics: Swanky coaches for unreserved in superfast Antyodaya Express

-
Equipped with cushioned seats, aluminium composite panels, and LED lights, the Antyodaya Express, a new fully unreserved train for the common man with specially designed colourful coaches was unveiled on Wednesday by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.
Ready to be pressed into service on busy routes, the first Antyodaya Express will be launched between Mumbai and Tatanagar, and the second will be between Ernakulam and Howrah shortly.
However, it is reliably learnt that the fare of the new unreserved train is likely to be higher than the Mail/Express fares.
The Antyodaya fare structure will be between 10 per cent to 15 per cent more than the regular fare, sources said.
Provided with bio-toilets for zero discharge of effluents, Antyodaya coaches will have toilet occupation indication lights provided at each end near the doorway with better visibility from compartments, a first in general class.
Railways will also soon launch Tejas Express and Uadaya Express as promised in the budget.
