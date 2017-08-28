In rural India, rich people travel for education, poor for social reasons

Most of the overnight trips (in the last 30 days) in were completed by rich households (monthly per capita income of Rs 1,800 and above) during 2014-15, according to this report on domestic tourism by the ministry of statistics and policy implementation.

In urban areas, 28% rich households ( monthly per capita income of Rs 3,600 and above) travelled overnight during 2014-15.

Rich households travel mainly for and business. In rural areas, 35% households travelled for followed by 35% households that travelled for business purposes.

In urban areas, 47% households travelled for followed by 41% households for business purposes.

Among travels undertaken by poor income level households, most were for social occasions like marriages and other festivities with 15% followed by business (14%).

In urban areas, most poor households also travelled for social occasions with 14% followed by religion and pilgrimage (13%).

Source: Ministry of Statistics and Policy Implementation

(Salve is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)