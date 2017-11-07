In the line of fire: Note ban has been lifeblood for a listless Opposition

At 5.30 pm on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, the Reserve Bank of India approved demonetisation at its board meeting in Mumbai. A little later in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed his Cabinet colleagues of the decision. If any of them had any misgivings, they thought fit to keep those to themselves. But a senior Cabinet minister, widely recognised as one of the performers in the Modi Cabinet and someone known to speak his mind, asked whether the PM and his team had weighed the pros and cons of scrapping 86 per cent of the currency overnight. The minister, who will have ...