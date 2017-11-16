Include natural gas under GST to prevent adverse impact on producers: Ficci

More than four months after the launch of GST, the industry has pitched for inclusion of in the new indirect tax regime so as to help producers contain cost and aid in moving towards a gas-based economy.



In a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, industry body has said that keeping out of the is causing hardships and having adverse impact on the producers as it is increasing their costs.



Currently, crude oil, petrol, diesel, jet or aviation turbine (ATF) and are not included in GST, which kicked in from July 1.Hence, while various goods and services procured by the are subject to GST, the sale and supply of oil, gas and continue to attract earlier taxes like excise duty and VAT.Unlike other industries which can take credit for any tax paid towards the furtherance of business, no credits on input will be available to the leading to the huge additional indirect tax burden."This is the basic objective of which is to ensure that input taxes are not blocked in the system ie tax cascading is eliminated," said in the letter.Currently, gas sales including and piped gas supplies attract lower VAT, ranging from 5 per cent to 12 per cent and inclusion of in should not result in any large revenue loss, it said."This will be in keeping with the overall policy of the government to shift over to the cleaner fuels and increase the use of gas from present 5 per cent in the energy basket to at least 15 per cent by 2022," the letter said.A based taxation for the sector would help the domestic gas producers to contain costs and also help spread use of which is 40 per cent leaner than conventional fuels, it said.The chamber has requested the Centre and states to immediately consider covering under to avoid cascading effect and ensuring that the industries presently operating on do not get a "raw deal" underUntil the introduction of on natural gas, the producers should get a refund of paid on all goods and services used in the exploration and production, it added.