Income Declaration Scheme-II collects Rs 100 cr in 15 days

Meeting held on Wednesday to clarify doubts coming from black money holders

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), also known as the Income Declaration Scheme-II (IDS-II), has collected over Rs 100 crore in the first fortnight, according to sources in income tax (I-T) department. Usually, such schemes mostly see last-minute collections, but many black money hoarders perceive it to be the last chance being given by the government to come clean. Income-tax officials say the first two months of IDS-I, had seen much smaller collections even two months after the window was opened in June 2016. I-T sources said the collections have ...

Shrimi Choudhary