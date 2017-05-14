Income tax dept launches facility to correct errors in PAN, Aadhaar

The department has launched an online facility to correct errors in names and other details in permanent account number (PAN) and document.

Alongside the facility to link biometric identifier with PAN, the department has also put two separate hyperlinks on its e-filing website — one to update changes in existing data or for application of new by an Indian or a foreign citizen.

The second hyperlink is for individuals who want to update details by logging into ' Self Service Update Portal' using the unique identity number. The individual can then upload scanned documents as proof for data update request.

Over 1.22 crore assessees already have Aadhaar-linked but the number is abysmally low as there are over 25 crore card holders in the country, while has been issued to 111 crore people.

As per statistics with the department, only 6 crore people file income returns at present.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, through an amendment to the for 2017-18, had made mandatory for filing income returns and provided for linking of with to curb evasion through use of multiple cards.

Last week, the department launched a facility to enable a taxpayer to link his and

It required a person to put in and number along with his name as per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) data.

After verification from the UIDAI, the linking will be confirmed. In case of any minor mismatch in name provided, OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with the

Additionally, the department has now launched a facility to correct anomalies in or document.