Income tax dept launches facility to correct errors in PAN, Aadhaar

The income tax
department has launched an online facility to correct errors in names and other details in permanent account number (PAN) and Aadhaar
document.
Alongside the facility to link biometric identifier Aadhaar
with PAN, the department has also put two separate hyperlinks on its e-filing website — one to update changes in existing PAN
data or for application of new PAN
by an Indian or a foreign citizen.
The second hyperlink is for individuals who want to update Aadhaar
details by logging into 'Aadhaar
Self Service Update Portal' using the unique identity number. The individual can then upload scanned documents as proof for data update request.
Over 1.22 crore assessees already have Aadhaar-linked PAN
but the number is abysmally low as there are over 25 crore PAN
card holders in the country, while Aadhaar
has been issued to 111 crore people.
As per statistics with the tax
department, only 6 crore people file income tax
returns at present.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, through an amendment to the Finance Bill
for 2017-18, had made Aadhaar
mandatory for filing income tax
returns and provided for linking of PAN
with Aadhaar
to curb tax
evasion through use of multiple PAN
cards.
Last week, the income tax
department launched a facility to enable a taxpayer to link his Aadhaar
and PAN.
It required a person to put in PAN
and Aadhaar
number along with his name as per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) data.
After verification from the UIDAI, the linking will be confirmed. In case of any minor mismatch in Aadhaar
name provided, Aadhaar
OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with the UIDAI.
Additionally, the income tax
department has now launched a facility to correct anomalies in PAN
or Aadhaar
document.
