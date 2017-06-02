TRENDING ON BS
Indefinite farmers' strike continues to disrupt vegetable supply in Mumbai

Disruption may shoot up prices of vegetables in the entire region

Dilip Kumar Jha  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra APMC Vegetable Market, Farmers strike
A view of APMC Vegetable Market on the second day of farmers' strike in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Vegetable supply in Mumbai and its suburban areas remain disrupted amid farmers' indefinite strike, demanding a farm loan waiver and assured realisation of their produce from the state government in Maharashtra. Milk and sugar supply were also affected due to famers' firm stance over their demands.

"There was no supply of vegetables from registered farmers to the Vashi Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Thursday. Only a small quantity of vegetables arrived into APMC mandi from local farmers," said a senior APMC official.

Normally, farmers supply around 9 tonnes of vegetables per day to each APMC centre in Vashi. Disruption in supply may affect consumers who might have to shell out more money as prices of vegetables may shoot up in the next few days.

"Farmers are looking for their loans to be waived in Maharashtra as has been done by the state government of Uttar Pradesh. The strike was called by all major representatives of farmers' bodies with the Shetkari Sanghatana, the leading body working for the interest of farmers, supporting the call," said Yogesh Pande, a farmers' representative.

Farmers have further urged the government to fulfil its poll promises, including allotting land to poor farmers and implementation of the 50 per cent profit formula for costs incurred in production by farmers.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' only intervention in the matter has been to say that the government needs time to meet the proposed demands.

