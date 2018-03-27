Independence depends on your actions: CEA Subramanian's jibe at Urjit Patel

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanianon Monday took a not-so-subtle jibe at RBI Governor Urjit Patel, saying the independence of the central bank wasn't a matter of law alone, but also of 'actions and decisions'. The Indian Express reported that the top govt economist emphasised the importance of maintaining the central bank's credibility and coordinating well with the government to help the economy. The CEA's statement, made at an event in Delhi's Jesus and Mary College, was read in the context of the Governor's earlier statement lashing out at the government at a public forum for not giving adequate powers to be able to prevent scams like the one involving Nirav Modi at Punjab National Bank (PNB). In the wake of the Rs 127-billion fraud, Patel had complained about the ''very limited authority'' of the to monitor public-sector banks (PSBs). In a speech at a law university in Gujarat, the chief had said there were numerous limitations in RBI's powers over state-run lenders, such as its inability to remove directors, replace management, push through a merger and initiate liquidation. "If we need to face the brickbats and be the Neelakantha consuming this poison, we will do so as our duty; we will persist with our endeavours and get better with each trial and tribulation along the way," Urjit Patel had lamented. The Indian Express also quoted Subramanian as saying that central banks might have to do what governments could not.

He cited the example of the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve taking risks with their balance sheets and not conforming to the traditional role of a banking regulator.