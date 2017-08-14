India@70: Entrepreneurs sail through changing tides

The story of 70 years of business, coinciding with independent India, is about two worlds distinctly different from each other. Business historians and economists prefer to label the first 45 years as an era of just managing the system. They see 1991, the year that opened the floodgates of economic reforms, as a starting point, making Indian businesses look rather young. And if Indian businesses versus multinationals was the norm earlier, now foreign investor-funded desi entrepreneurs are leading the way in many ways (the $2.6-billion fund infusion by SoftBank into Flipkart being the ...