India a favourable market for fashion retailers: BMI Research report

The FDI norms relaxation for single brand in the country will be a major boost for fast majors that are aiming for expansion in their consumer base, says a BMI Research report. Also, large young adult consumer base, rising disposable income and growth in the middle-income segment make a "favourable market" for retailers, it said. Besides, India's improved ranking on the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking -- moving up 30 places to rank 100 out of 190 countries -- will boost foreign investment in the country, the company said. The government last week permitted 100 per cent FDI in single brand retail, a move towards allowing foreign players to set up own shops in without government approval for investments. The government has also relaxed mandatory local sourcing requirement of 30 per cent, which has been a long standing demand from players such as and "We believe that recent changes to this policy will bode particularly well for fast majors looking to expand in India," the report said. It further said is a favourable market for retailers due to the large young adult consumer base in the country, accounting for almost a third of the total population in "Young adults are the core target group for fast majors on the back of their strong interest in fashionable yet affordable apparel," it added. Furthermore, growth in the middle-income segment will also be a key contributor to the success and expansion of fast majors. With rising disposable income, Indian consumers will be able to spend a greater share of their incomes on non- essential goods and services, the report noted.