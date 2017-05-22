TRENDING ON BS
Public debt falls to Rs 61 lakh crore at end of 2016-17: Govt
India & Africa can shape world's future today: Jaitley

PM will inaugurate the 5 day annual meeting of the AfDB Group tomorrow

Press Trust of India  |  Gandhinagar 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the inauguration of the annual meeting of the African development bank in Gandhinagar on Monday.
On Monday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the unique India-Africa partnership model can shape the future of the world while he stressed on increasing the cooperation between the two sides.

Speaking at the opening session of the African Development Bank's (AfDB) annual meeting here, Jaitley - who also holds the portfolios of defence and corporate affairs - said cornerstone of the India-Africa partnership is voluntary without "any imposition on partner and the partner is free to decide what is best for them."

On the 'High 5' agenda of the AfDB, the finance minister said it is not different from the Indian policy.

"If India is a bright spot, then Africa is not very far away," he said.

AfDB has adopted a strategy called "High 5s", which focuses on five major developmental priorities comprising agriculture, energy, industrialisation, regional connectivity, and improved quality of life through access to social and economic opportunities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day annual meeting of the AfDB Group tomorrow. It is for the first time that the meeting will be held in India.

During India-Africa Forum Summit 2015, the announcement of a $10 billion line of credit by the Prime Minister marked a new beginning in India's approach to engage with African countries in a more constructive manner.

On the occasion, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das stressed that Africa is a continent of immense opportunities and said India and Africa should focus on reviving global growth.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president designate of industry body CII, said Indian investments in Africa in areas like telecom, IT, automotive, infrastructure and construction and connectivity could boost and strengthen economic partnership.

