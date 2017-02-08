India among the last three in US intellectual property index

For the fifth consecutive year India continued its dismal run in the US Chamber’s international (IP) index. In the latest 2017 edition that evaluates the environment in 45 countries, India figures in the 43rd place.

The annual report grades countries on patents, trademarks, copyright, trade secrets, enforcement, and international treaties. India with a score of 8.75 out of 35 – just 25% of the total score – is clubbed among the last three, along with Pakistan (8.37) and Venezuela (6.88). The United States (32.62), the United Kingdom (32.39), Germany (31.92), Japan (31.29) and Sweden (30.99) were ranked the top five countries in the IP index.

The silver lining for India in the 2017 report was that it improved its position by one place and scored more than last year’s edition (37th place out of 38 countries and 7.05 out of 30). India ranked last or next-to-last in the previous four years.

Commenting on India’s performance, David Hirschmann, president and CEO of Global Center (GIPC) said, “Although India has made incremental progress, the government needs to build upon the positive rhetoric of its IPR policy with the substantial legislative reforms that innovators need.”

Citing challenges in India’s IP environment, the report said that the National Rights policy – that was announced last year – does not address the fundamental weaknesses in the country’s IP framework.

Explaining the US Chamber’s position, Patrick Kilbride, executive director of International at the GIPC, noted that despite significant gaps in India’s IP statute, relative to most other countries benchmarked in the Index, the National IPR policy seems to strongly suggest that no legislative changes to that framework are necessary. “It even goes so far as to claim that the current laws and judicial decisions provide a stable and legal framework for protection and promotion of IPRs,” he added.

Among the challenges in India’s IP framework, the report cited issues around the scope of patentability for computer-implemented inventions and those relating to Section 3(D) of the Section 3 (D) restricts grant of patent for ‘incremental innovations’ in many drugs. This has led to disputes relating to patenting of known drugs and linking of marketing approvals with their patent status.

This year’s report is critical of the recent Delhi High Court ruling regarding photocopying of copyrighted content. This involved a long-running case between some of the world’s leading academic publishers and the University of Delhi and a local photocopy shop. The court in its ruling did not find anything wrong with the university providing a photocopied master-copy of course texts for students to photocopy themselves in the university library.

“The judgement underlines the challenging environment that rights holders and creators face in protecting their IP not only in court but more broadly and across all major forms of content in India,” the report noted.

On the road forward for Indian policymakers, Hirschmann said the government must address issues that impact Indian innovation, such as software patentability, life sciences patents, copyright protection and enforcement, and trade secrets protection.