India, Bangladesh need to increase business cooperation: Smriti Irani

She was speaking at the Indo-Bangladesh Multi-Sectoral Cooperation International Conference

Textiles Minister on Tuesday emphasised on the need to increase cooperation between businesses of and Bangladesh in areas like jute and fabrics to promote trade and investments.



Businesses of both the countries can collaborate in sectors like textiles to explore global markets, she said.



She was speaking at the Indo-Bangladesh Multi-Sectoral Cooperation International Conference.



When asked about imposing anti-dumping duty on of jute from Bangladesh, she said dumping of the commodity has impacted the livelihood of farmers, lower workers and the Indian jute industry.



The minister suggested that Bangladeshi companies that are leaders in jute diversification can cooperate with Indian jute industry and possibly explore "the world market".



Similarly, she said firms of both the sides can join hands in the fabric sector.



"Both sides can also work on the issues of standards and non-tariff barriers and jointly address,"she added.



Further, Irani talked about promoting textiles tourism and modernising infrastructure at borders to promote border haats.

Press Trust of India