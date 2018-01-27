India can be in top 50 on ease of doing business index, says Arun Jaitley

-
Improving India's ranking in the World Bank's ease of doing business index is "reasonably possible" if various machineries, including the tax department, make concerted efforts to improve the three laggard parameters, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. He said WTO talks have not made much headway in most areas except trade facilitation, which helps cut costs and make it more efficient. "Therefore, even without international agreement to that effect, it is even within larger benefits and interest of our domestic economy to ensure that trade facilitation takes place."
