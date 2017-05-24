India cancels 13 Gw coal-based plants; sign of energy transformation: Study

In what is touted as a strong indicator of energy transformation in India, various state governments have cancelled close to 13 Gw of coal power projects, said an analysis by Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). This. said, comes in wake record low solar tariff of Rs 2.44/Unit.

“For the first time solar is cheaper than coal in India and the implications this has for transforming global energy markets is profound,” said Tim Buckley, Director of Energy Finance Studies Australasia at

Among the plants cancelled were UP cancelling bids for 3.8 Gw, 7 Gw by Odisha and Gujarat shelving plans to set 4,000 Mw ultra mega power project,

The report also noted the recent order by the Supreme Court in case of compensatory tariff in case of Adani Power which it said could potentially turn the project based on imported coal unviable.

“Admissions by Adani Power Management that close to $9 billion worth of existing import coal power plants at Mundra, Gujarat are no longer viable, because of the prohibitively high cost of imported coal relative to the long term electricity supply contracts signed, is adding to the rise of stranded assets across the Indian power generation sector,” it said.

Adding to the transformation is the falling price of solar power and several measures taken for energy efficiency. The report said energy efficiency coupled with ambitious renewable energy targets and the plummeting cost of solar has had an impact on existing as well as proposed coal fired power plants, thus “rendering an increasing number as financially unviable”.

“The caliber of the global financial institutions who are bidding into India’s solar power infrastructure tenders is a strong endorsement of India’s leadership in this energy transformation and will have significant ripple effects into other transforming markets, as is already seen in the UAE, South Africa, Australia, Chile and Mexico,” said Buckley.