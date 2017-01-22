India committed to early implementation of G20 agriculture pledges

It will focus on ction to combat food loss and waste, and information and communication technologies

India will continue to extend its support to early implementation of past commitments made at ministers' meetings, a top official said on Sunday.



In his address to the G-20 Ministers' Meeting in Berlin, Minister Radha said India will continue to extend its support to early implementation of past commitments made at the earlier editions, particularly on research and development, collaboration and knowledge transfer, action to combat food loss and waste, and information and communication technologies (ICT).



According to an official statement, Singh further said the role of economies in achieving the sustainable global food security takes on significant importance and there is a growing consensus that the challenges of maintaining food and nutritional security need innovative solutions through collaborative and coordinated polices among member as well as non-member countries.



"India also supports the proposal of strengthening of the agricultural market information system (AMIS), underscores the importance of assessment of stocks and suggests sharing of best practices in this regard," the statement quoted Singh as saying.

Press Trust of India