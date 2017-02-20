India emerges 12th largest holder of US govt securities in 2016

At the end of December 2015, India's exposure was to the tune of $116.8 billion

At the end of December 2015, India's exposure was to the tune of $116.8 billion

became the 12th largest holder of US securities at the end of 2016, with exposure worth $118.2 billion.



With holdings worth $1.09 trillion, remained the largest holder of these securities followed by neighbouring with exposure to the tune of $1.06 trillion.



Latest data available with the US Treasury Department showed that India's holding stood at $118.2 billion in December last, slightly lower than $118.7 billion seen in November.



At the end of December 2015, India's exposure was to the tune of $116.8 billion.



As per the data, was the 12th largest holder of these securities. After and China, Ireland was at the third place with holdings worth $288.2 billion, followed by Cayman Islands ($263.5 billion), ($259.2 billion) and ($229.3 billion).



Other nations having more holdings than were Luxembourg ($223.4 billion), United Kingdom ($217.1 billion), ($191.4 billion), Taiwan ($189.3 billion) and Belgium ($120.4 billion).



is at the third place among BRIC grouping after and in terms of exposure. Russia held American securities worth $86.1 billion in December 2016.



In general, the data reflects foreign holdings of US securities collected primarily on the basis of custodial data.



"Foreign residents decreased their holdings of long-term US securities in December; net sales were $13.9 billion. Net sales by private foreign investors were $32 billion, while net purchases by foreign official institutions were $18.1 billion," the Treasury Department said in a release on February 16.

Press Trust of India