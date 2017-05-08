India exaggerating CPEC concerns: Chinese media

Says India is also overly interpreting China's military buildup

must not "exaggerate" concerns on the Economic Corridor (CPEC) or "overly interpret" Beijing's military development, a state-run Chinese daily said on Monday, days after the chief suggested carry out counter-encirclement of its "future adversaries".



The article in Global Times, a ruling publication, said worries that was intentionally meddling in India- disputes, "utilising the (which runs through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)) to grant legitimacy to Islamabad's control over the disputed region."



" is viewing and as potential threats and is suspicious of Beijing's initiative and the China- Economic Corridor," it said, adding that " is exaggerating the situation".



" respects New Delhi's sovereignty concerns, and is willing to mediate in India- disputes, on the condition that it accords to the wishes of both and Pakistan," it said.



The remarks in the Chinese daily came after Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat last week said must have close ties with Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan considering the security matrix.



He said such a strategy will create a two-pronged dilemma for Pakistan, and also help tackle issues with the other difficult neighbour China, suggesting should "carry out counter-encirclement for our future adversaries."



Referring to his remarks, the article said advocates peaceful development and it "has and will never seek hegemony in the region."



China's defence budget will rise by about seven per cent this year, the lowest since 2010 and Beijing's military development is "part of its national construction, and should not overly interpret it," it said.



The Indian media suggests that China's military expenditure for 2017, about 1.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), is three times higher than that of "Frankly speaking, even if New Delhi's military spending is boosted to the same level, still lags behind its northern neighbour in its military capability. For instance, India's development of aircraft carrier is very slow despite its early start," it said.



has one refurbished aircraft carrier and recently launched a homemade carrier, which was expected to take a few years to operationalise. A third carrier is reportedly under construction.



The official media again urged to join the ambition Chinese project to link with Eurasia through the Belt and Road (B&R) initiative amid concern here about New Delhi's apparent silence over participation in this week's B&R summit.



At least 28 heads of state and government, including the prime ministers of and Sri Lanka, have confirmed their participation in the summit is projecting as a global acceptance of the initiative.



The article said "instead of being overly concerned about China's rise, should consider taking an early role in B&R initiative. China's infrastructural initiative will not only bring economic benefits, but also fulfil India's ambition to be an influential economic power in the region."



It urged to abandon its "suspicions" and adopt a pragmatic attitude towards China's and Pakistan's development.



The B&R initiative includes a maze of road, rail and port projects in a number of countries to connect mainland to markets in Asia and Europe.



While the is highlighted as the "flagship project" of the initiative, it also includes the Bangladesh-China- India-Myanmar (BCIM), New Eurasian Land Bridge, China- Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, China-Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

