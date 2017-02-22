India expected to be among top performing wealth markets till 2026: Report

With the global wealth expected to rise by 35 per cent over the next decade, is likely to remain among the top performing along with China, Mauritius, and Vietnam, a said on Wednesday.

The titled 'The 2017 Global Wealth Review' lists global wealth and its migration trends over the past year (2016), with projections up to 2026.

"Global wealth is expected to rise by 35 per cent over the next decade (2016-2026). The top performing are expected to be Vietnam, China, India, and Sri Lanka," the by global wealth intelligence and market research company 'New World Wealth' said.

"There are approximately 13.6 million HNWIs (high net worth individuals), i.e. millionaires, in the world at the end of 2016 while the worldwide HNWI wealth stood at $69 trillion," it said.

The noted that the global wealth migration is accelerating with near about 82,000 HNWIs having migrated in 2016, compared with just 64,000 in 2015.

For the second straight year, Australia tops for millionaires' inflow, beating traditional destinations such as the US and the UK, it added.