India-France alliance beyond bilateral ties, a force for peace: PM Modi

He also said that he looks forward to receiving French President in India at his earliest convenience.



He made these remarks when French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian called on him here today.The visiting dignitary briefed the prime minister on recent developments in the bilateral relationship as follow-up to Modi's visit to in June, 2017.The prime minister appreciated the contribution of Le Drian to the growing India- engagement in his current role as well as in his earlier role as Defence Minister of France, an offcial statement said."The prime minister said that the significance of India- Strategic Partnership is not limited to the bilateral context, but acts as a force for peace and stability in the regional and global context as well," it said.