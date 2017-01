India's consumption is likely to hit 200 million tonnes in 2016-17, an executive said on Monday, in what would be the highest such level in at least 16 years.

"Demand for is increasing as the economy grows. has the best growth amongst the large economies in the world ... we have massive hunger for petroleum products," said Additional Secretay A K Sawhney.

India's consumption surged 10.9 per cent to 183.5 million tonnes in 2015-16.

A level of 200 million tones would compare to over 750 million tonnes in the United States last year and 500 million tonnes in China.