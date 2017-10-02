India gets first crude oil cargo from US in 42 years

India
got its first shipment of crude oil from America in 42 years on Monday, at Paradip port
in Odisha.
MT New Prosperity, a very large crude carrier, of capacity two million barrels of crude, that left US
Gulf Coast on August 19, arrived at Paradip port
on Monday. IOC will process the crude at its east-coast base refineries located at Paradip, Haldia, Barauni and Bongaigaon.
IOC, which became the first Indian public sector refiner from India
to source US
crude, has placed a cumulative order 3.9 million barrels from the US.
Hindustan Petroleum and BPC, India’s two other public sector refiners, have also placed orders for about one million and 2.95 million barrels, respectively, for their Vizag and Kochi refineries from the US.
The total volume of the crude presently contracted by Indian public sector refineries is 7.85 million barrels.
The three refiners are sourcing sweet, sour and heavy crudes for their refineries, which are equipped to handle complex mix of crude oils.
Indian companies, both public and private, have made sizeable investments in US
shale assets, with a total investment of approximate $5 billion. The domestic companies have also contracted for sourcing liquefied natural gas
from the US
and the first shipment is expected to be delivered to India
in January 2018.
MaryKay Carlson, chargé d’affaires at the US
embassy in New Delhi, said: “The US
and India
are elevating our cooperation in the field of energy, including plans for cleaner fossil fuels, renewables, nuclear and cutting-edge storage and energy-efficiency technologies. We look forward to working together on further sales
of US
crude and exploring opportunities to expand the role of natural gas
in India.
”
The shipment was met by US
Consul General to Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda; Joint Secretary for International Cooperation from the Ministry for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sunjay Sudhir; and Joint Secretary, Americas Division, from the Ministry of External Affairs, Munu Mahawar.
“Energy
and energy
security are pillars of any strong economy. The US
looks forward to expanding our cooperation with India
in this area. In my consular district of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, our partnerships with various stakeholders on clean energy
projects will continue to strengthen,” stated Consul General Hadda.
During their June 26 meeting in Washington, US
President Donald Trump
and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
had committed to expanding and elevating bilateral energy
cooperation through a strategic energy
partnership. The leaders called for a rational approach that balances environment
and climate policy, global economic development, and energy
security needs. Trump affirmed that the US
continues to remove barriers to energy
development and investment in the US
and to US energy
exports, so that more natural gas, clean coal, and renewable resources and technologies are available to fuel India’s economic growth and inclusive development.
“The sourcing of the crude from the US
is, therefore, a step towards strengthening of India-US
bilateral relations in the hydrocarbon sector. The US
and India
are the world’s largest and third largest consumers of energy
respectively. Rich in hydrocarbon assets, the US
can be a significant supplier for Indian demand,” read an official statement.
