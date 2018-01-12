India gives $45 mn aid to develop Kankesanthurai harbour in Sri Lanka

has extended a fresh financial assistance of $45.27 million for upgrading (KKS) Harbour in northern into a commercial port and strengthening the country's efforts to become a regional maritime hub. Sri Lankas and Export-Import of (Exim Bank) signed an agreement in this regard on January 10, the said. "An agreement for Indian financial assistance for $45.27 million (LKR 6.9 billion) for upgrading (KKS) Harbour was signed on January 10 in New Delhi by David Rasquinha, Managing Director, Export-Import of and RHS Samaratunga, to Treasury of Sri Lanka," the statement said. The upgradation project would make Harbour a full-fledged commercial port, further strengthening Sri Lankas efforts to become a regional maritime hub, the statement said. It would also assist in reconstruction efforts in northern In terms of the MoU between and for rehabilitation of Harbour, four out of the six phases of the rehabilitation have already been completed under Indias grant assistance. This includes preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR), works related to Geo-technical studies, wreck removal and disposal, dredging and hydrographic survey. The fresh assistance of $45.27 million would be used for the remaining two phases involving works relating to the rehabilitation of the breakwater and existing pier, construction of a new pier for commercial cargo handling, installation of port infrastructure facilities, etc. "The signing of the MoU is a reflection of the continued commitment of Government of to assist in its development journey," the statement said. The port was rendered useless after the attacked it during the civil war.

The port was key in connecting the Jaffna peninsula with the rest of and also