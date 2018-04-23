India highest recipient of remittances at $69 billion, says World Bank

Remittances to low- and middle-income countries rebounded to a record level in 2017 after two consecutive years of decline, says the World Bank’s latest Migration and Development Brief.
The stronger than expected recovery in remittances is driven by growth in Europe, the Russian Federation, and the United States. The rebound in remittances, when valued in US dollars, was helped by higher oil prices and a strengthening of the euro and ruble.
Global remittances are expected to grow 4.6 per cent to $642 billion in 2018 but longer-term risks to growth of remittances include stricter immigration policies in many remittance-source countries.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU