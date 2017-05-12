India imposes anti-dumping duty on 47 steel products for 5 years

has imposed anti- duty on 47 products, a statement said, reinforcing New Delhi's tough stance despite complaints from some of the targeted countries.

Between April 2016 and January, India's imports fell 38 per cent year-on-year, data from a body showed, primarily due to the slew of protection measures announced by the

The anti- duty is levied on hot-rolled flat products of alloy or nonalloy steel, originating in or exported from China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Brazil and Indonesia, the statement, issued late on Thursday, said.

Read the complete notification here: http://bit.ly/2qaOCnv