India Inc expresses disappointment over RBI's policy status quo

expressed disappointment over RBI's decision to hold fire, saying there is a need to revive domestic demand and encourage investment through lower cost of capital to crank up growth.



"We are hopeful that going forward the would shift its policy stance from neutral to accommodative and effect a cut in interest rates to revive domestic demand, which would provide a fillip to broad-based investment activity that has yet to take off in a big way," said CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee.



He observed that a reduction in interest rates would give the necessary signal that fiscal and monetary policies are working in tandem to give a boost to growth."While weighed on the decision of the of the RBI, the growth concerns cannot be brushed aside either, as the cost of capital is still high in India," Assocham President Sandeep Jajodia said.India Inc, he said, continues to remain over-leveraged while consumer demand is still subdued.The Reserve Bank decided to hold the policy rate, on expected lines, but raised forecast for the remainder of 2017-18 to 4.3-4.7 per cent.The 6-member (MPC), headed by Governor Urjit Patel, in its fifth bi- monthly review of this fiscal, kept unchanged at 6 per cent and reverse repo at 5.75 per cent.The could have joined the government in helping the exporters by reducing the cost of borrowing, said EEPC India Chairman T S Bhasin.The retained economic growth forecast at 6.7 per cent for the fiscal to March.