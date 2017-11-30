India Inc foreign borrowings up over 2-fold at $4.4 billion in October

JUST IN
Trai proposes ways to ease doing of business in telecom sector
The rest of $314.99 million was sourced by floating rupee denominated bonds by Indian firms in overseas markets.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Borrowing by India Inc from foreign sources jumped more than two times from a year ago to $4.4 billion in October this year, data from Reserve Bank showed today.

The fund raised by Indian companies through external means stood at $1.77 billion in October 2016.

Instruments like external commercial borrowings (ECBs), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and Rupee Denominated Bonds (RDBs) were used by domestic companies to borrow the money.

Of the total amount, over $1.40 billion came in through automatic route of the fund raise mechanism and $4.09 billion was borrowed through approval channel.

Among the major borrowers include Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd $1.5 billion, Reliance Industries $991.27 million.

JSW Steel borrowed $210 million, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation $200 million and GTL Infrastructure raised $197.24 million.
