India Inc foreign borrowings up over 2-fold at $4.4 billion in October

Borrowing by Inc from foreign sources jumped more than two times from a year ago to $4.4 billion in October this year, data from Reserve showed today.

The fund raised by Indian companies through external means stood at $1.77 billion in October 2016.

Instruments like external commercial borrowings (ECBs), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and Rupee Denominated Bonds (RDBs) were used by domestic companies to borrow the money.

Of the total amount, over $1.40 billion came in through automatic route of the fund raise mechanism and $4.09 billion was borrowed through approval channel.

The rest of $314.99 million was sourced by floating rupee denominated bonds by Indian firms in overseas markets.

Among the major borrowers include Jio Infocom Ltd $1.5 billion, Industries $991.27 million.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation borrowed $210 million, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation $200 million and Infrastructure raised $197.24 million.

