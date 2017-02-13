India Inc's FDI overseas down by 57% to $1.82 bn

Direct investments made overseas by Indian companies declined 57.3 per cent to $1.82 billion last month, the Reserve Bank data showed on Monday.

The investments made in January last year amounted to $4.25 billion. It is also lower than December's $2.49 billion.

Of the total overseas direct investment of $1.82 billion, $246.37 million came in the form of equity money and $483.78 million accrued from loans.

While the rest of $1.09 billion was the guarantee issued by the Indian firms in their foreign units.

Among a few major investors, Petrosources invested $721.42 million in four tranches in joint venture and wholly-owned subsidiary in and

Intas Pharmaceuticals invested $344.35 million in its fully owned unit in the UK, while Videsh put in a total of $52.59 million in four different joint ventures in Myanmar, Russia and Vietnam.

invested $40 million in its wholly owned energy services unit in