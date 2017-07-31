Farzad B gas field: Not obligated to give contract to India, says Iran

The battle between and over Farzad B block has further intensified. is now coming out with fresh statement that it is under “no obligation” to award the contract to

This is despite a consortium of Indian companies led by Videsh Ltd (OVL) coming out with a $11 billion development plan last month, seeking a reasonable return of 18 per cent. Recently, has signed an initial pact with Russia's for developing Farzad B, discovered by

According to reports, in return to this, has cut oil imports from by a fifth this financial year. also acted tough by cutting the time given to Indian refiners for oil payments by one third.

Talking about signing an initial pact with Russia's for developing Farzad-B gas field, Petroleum minister had told Business Standard, "We don’t mind if the field goes to Our relationship with is not based on a single commodity or a single transaction. We want viability for our investments.”

Though had shown its interest in the project long back, it got delayed due to sanctions by the United States and other Western Countries on However, the latest statement by seems to have worsened the relationship. "In the past, it was decided that and jointly carry out (feasibility) studies on the Farzad B oil field. The studies have been conducted and have finished. However, no decision was made that would suggest the project to develop the field should necessarily be contracted out to India," Asadollah Gharekhani, an Iranian lawmaker told the state-run ICANA agency, according to a Times of India report.

Farzad-B has gas reserves of about 21.6 trillion cubic feet. Managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) — which is in charge of the project— Mohammad Meshkinfam had also told the media that deemed ‘economic development model’ is the main basis of disagreement between both the countries. “In case no agreement is reached in the envisaged time, the development of Farzad-B will be put out to an international tender,” he had reportedly said.

The contract for the Block was signed on December 25, 2002 by the consortium consisting of Videsh, Indian Oil Corporation and Oil for carrying out exploration in the Farsi offshore block. The contract had expired in June, 2009, after declaration of commerciality of the block based on the gas discovery of Farzad-B gas field.