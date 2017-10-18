India, Japan sign pact to boost LNG ties: 6 key takeaways

Japanese trade minister and India's minister on Wednesday signed a memorandum of cooperation in Tokyo on working to establish a liquid, flexible and global market for liquefied natural (LNG).

This comes after said last week it would work with to make long-term import deals more affordable for its price-sensitive consumers as they try to secure better prices and concessions from suppliers.

The world's biggest buyers, all in Asia, are increasingly clubbing together to secure more flexible supply contracts in a move that shifts power to importers from producers in an oversupplied market.

The accord was signed at the annual Producer-Consumer Conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The two nations agreed to work to cooperate in areas including the following:

1. Boosting efforts for more flexible contracts, noting that so-called destination restrictions should be abolished.

2. Exploring possibilities for establishing reliable spot price indices reflecting true demand and supply.

3. Exchanging information and exploring possible cooperation on joint measures against unexpected market disruption.

4. Exchanging information on their policies related to areas such as procurement, supply diversification, market deregulation and promotion of open infrastructure including re-gasification terminals, underground storage and pipelines.

5. Enhancing cooperation to encourage other importing and exporting countries to join efforts to establish a well-functioning market.