JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Now, get your tax queries solved with I-T dept's new online chat service
Business Standard

India, Japan sign pact to boost LNG ties: 6 key takeaways

India said it would work with Japan to make long-term LNG import deals affordable for price-sensitive consumers

Reuters  |  Tokyo 

Japan, India, Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan and the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan, Katsunobu Kato signing MoC between India and Japan

Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko and India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday signed a memorandum of cooperation in Tokyo on working to establish a liquid, flexible and global market for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This comes after India said last week it would work with Japan to make long-term LNG import deals more affordable for its price-sensitive consumers as they try to secure better prices and concessions from suppliers.

The world's biggest LNG buyers, all in Asia, are increasingly clubbing together to secure more flexible supply contracts in a move that shifts power to importers from producers in an oversupplied market.

The accord was signed at the annual LNG Producer-Consumer Conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The two nations agreed to work to cooperate in areas including the following:

1. Boosting efforts for more flexible LNG contracts, noting that so-called destination restrictions should be abolished.

2. Exploring possibilities for establishing reliable LNG spot price indices reflecting true LNG demand and supply.

3. Exchanging information and exploring possible cooperation on joint measures against unexpected market disruption.

4. Exchanging information on their policies related to areas such as LNG procurement, supply diversification, market deregulation and promotion of open gas infrastructure including LNG re-gasification terminals, underground gas storage and pipelines.

5. Enhancing cooperation to encourage other importing and exporting countries to join efforts to establish a well-functioning LNG market.

6. Cooperating on "shipping optimisation" by encouraging cargo swaps.
First Published: Wed, October 18 2017. 14:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements