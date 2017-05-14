India jumps 73 spots to 26 rank in World Bank's power accessibility list

India has climbed up to twenty-sixth position in World Bank's accessibility ranking in the current year from 99th spot in 2014, Power Minister Piyush Goyal has said.



"Our ranking has improved to 26 position from 99. So, it is truly very redeeming feature and satisfying for me that Prime Minister's vision particularly to take to every home, particularly to make access very easy, particularly to make energy affordable is being furthered very rapidly," the minister said in London.



He also exuded confidence that by 2019, three years ahead of its original schedule, the government would able to take power to every household.



He said that the government was closely working with the states to see that was made available on tap.



"A person should be able to apply for connection. If there is infrastructure available... Get it in 24 hours. If an infrastructure needs to be created he should get in less than one week," the minister said.



Elaborating on energy access to all, the minister said at the Vienna Energy Forum, held on May 11, everyone was actually impressed about India that has actually led the global efforts by its action to address the challenge of the planet change.



The focus there was more about energy access. Across Vienna energy forum, everyone praised that India has actually led the global efforts by its action to address the challenge of planet change.

Press Trust of India