India keen to buy foreign coking coal assets: Piyush Goyal

Coal
India Ltd, the world's top coal
miner, plans to acquire coking coal
assets abroad as India lacks technology to economically develop local reserves, Coal
Minister Piyush Goyal
said.
"The recent spurt in global coal
prices, particularly for coking coal, is expected to create an encouraging scenario for such acquisition process," Goyal told Parliament in a written reply.
Coking coal
futures on the Singapore Commodity Exchange soared in the second half of 2016 as top consumer China clamped down on local production as part of a campaign against pollution.
They have since dropped by about 40 per cent to around $170 a tonne, but are still double what they were in mid-2016.
Coal
India has surrendered two mining licenses in Mozambique, and currently does not own any foreign coal
assets, he said.
