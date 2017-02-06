India keen to buy foreign coking coal assets: Piyush Goyal

India Ltd, the world's top miner, plans to acquire assets abroad as India lacks technology to economically develop local reserves, Minister said.

"The recent spurt in global prices, particularly for coking coal, is expected to create an encouraging scenario for such acquisition process," Goyal told Parliament in a written reply.

futures on the Singapore Commodity Exchange soared in the second half of 2016 as top consumer China clamped down on local production as part of a campaign against pollution.

They have since dropped by about 40 per cent to around $170 a tonne, but are still double what they were in mid-2016.

India has surrendered two mining licenses in Mozambique, and currently does not own any foreign assets, he said.