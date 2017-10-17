India likely to stick to fiscal deficit target, may step up bank reform - Modi adviser

The trend over the last few quarters suggests there has been a consistent fall in GDP growth

is likely to stick to its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of GDP, and may accelerate sales of stakes in lenders and other companies as part of an effort to recapitalise banks, an adviser to the prime minister said on Tuesday.

Many policy makers in New Delhi, including the head of a policy think tank have suggested fiscal stimulus is needed to boost economic growth but the central has warned that missing the target could hit macro-economic stability.

Indian stocks slid last month on reports that a stimulus package worth up to 500 billion rupees ($7.7 billion) might be in works - one that would widen the deficit to 3.7 percent of

Surjit Bhalla, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, told Reuters in an interview however, that the has stuck to its fiscal deficit targets over the past three years and is expected to do so this year as well.

Growth slipped to its lowest level in three years in the first quarter, logging an annual rate of 5.7 percent, but Bhalla said there were signs of recovery in the

growth could be close to 6.5 percent for the fiscal year, he said, although that is lower than the government's earlier estimate of about 7.3 percent.

"I am more optimistic on the than I was two weeks ago," Bhalla said.

Bhalla's comments, made during an interview at his home office in New Delhi, come amid concerns about a slowdown in the after a major tax reform and a shock move to ban high-denomination currency notes last November.

Modi formed the Economic Advisory Council last month to address "issues of macroeconomic importance" and present its views to the prime minister. The panel is headed by economist Bibek Debroy, a member of the federal think-tank Niti Aayog.

Bhalla said the council had made the recommendations on the fiscal deficit target and banking reform to Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.