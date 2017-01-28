India looks to tap export market in technical textiles

is looking to increase of technical textiles such as sweat absorbing clothes for athletes or fire retardant wear used by factory workers or fire-fighters, where margins are higher than traditional garments.

The global technical textiles market is estimated to be around $100 billion in which has a negligible share. Unlike traditional garments, which has made a dent in the global market on quality and pricing, in the technical textiles, its investments are still low. These apparel require specialised processing of apparel to meet requirements of customers as per global standards, but sell at higher price points than readymade garments.

expects this segment could also absorb better-qualified engineers and researchers to work on products that could eventually get sold in the and Europe. At the same time, it would also increase employment for women workers in states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where there is educated workforce.

"This is one area we are lagging. It is high-value business and has less competition (from other countries," said Dr A Sakthivel, chairman of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Southern region, who heads garment exporter Poppys Group. "There is a lot of technology involved and requires engineers and scientists."

India's stood at around $40 billion, around half of it in garment exports, which faces tough competition from countries from lower-priced countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh. It employs over 40 million workers across India.

Technical textiles have multiple segments such as agrotech — crop covers and shade mats; tarpaulins, floor and wall coverings for buildings, and apparel used in cars and aircraft.

While the association is looking at setting up a research lab to work on products near Tirupur, Sakthivel says Karnataka would be an ideal location considering that the climate allows research on better products for the global market. Besides the export market, these products also have an opportunity in the local market as most if it is currently imported at high costs.

Amrit Exports, a Kolkata-based exporter is the only large player in this segment, he says, adding that there are many small players.

The country's technology upgradation funds scheme (TUFS) could be utilised to upgrade infrastructure and setting up labs to upgrade to working on technical textiles, says Sakthivel.