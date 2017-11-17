India will soon become a self-reliant economic superpower: Piyush Goyal

Minister of Railways and Coal on Thursday said Startup India, a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, was very important in today’s time. “When traditional business practices are becoming extraneous, the future is in start Up India and Stand Up India,” he said.

Speaking at a session organised by the New Delhi Chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global business network of entrepreneurs, and focusing on ‘Modi’s idea of India’, Goyal also hailed the increasing use of technology in the changing global scenario and the future of innovations. “India has traditional ways of doing business. Today, everybody wants to become financially secure. The upcoming technology is going to change our world entirely. India will move a step up in terms of development,” he said.

"Undoubtedly, entrepreneurs are doing a great job. Modi's vision of talks about development, not of an individual but the country as a whole", Goyal said, stressing on the importance of entrepreneurs in realising Modi’s vision for India.

Asked about his personal political journey, Goyal said: “Politics is something that I inherited from people around me. It is not necessary to be from a political background to be efficacious in politics. I have learnt so much from my mother. Struggles of life are what make you resilient and you learn to absorb things. This is what she taught me."

