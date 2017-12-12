How India moved up 4 notches to 100th spot on global prosperity index

has moved up four spots in the latest edition of the Legatum Prosperity Index. The country now ranks 100th on the index, up from 104th last year. heads the ranking, followed by New Zealand, Finland, and Sweden.

The rankings are based on a country’s performance on nine pillars, namely — economic quality, business environment, governance, personal freedom, social capital, safety and security, education, health and natural environment.

Of these nine pillars, India’s performance over the past year has improved the most on economic quality, business environment and governance. Much of this improvement is due to higher scores on international surveys conducted by and the

According to the report, “ has significantly improved in the economic quality and education pillars. For example, more people are now satisfied with their standard of living and household incomes.”

The country’s performance on this indicator is measured through the survey conducted by the World Poll, which asked households the following questions — "Which one of these phrases comes closest to your own feelings about your household income these days?" and "Are you satisfied or dissatisfied with your standard of living, all the things you can buy and do?".

On the business environment, the report says that India’s gains were driven by improving intellectual property rights. Performance on this indicator was measured through the World Economic Forum’s expert opinion survey that asked — "In your country, how strong is the protection of intellectual property, including anti-counterfeiting measures? (1 = extremely weak; 7 = extremely strong)".

But on economic quality, the report also says that the improvement is due to the proportion of the population with bank accounts, which increased from 35 per cent in 2011 to 53 per cent in 2014. This data is drawn from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which measures the percentage of the population aged 15 or above with a bank account.

The report also points out that “ and saw the largest falls in reported availability of adequate food since last year. In India, the number of people saying there had been times when they did not have enough to eat rose from 26 per cent to 35 per cent.” Presumably, this is based on the survey conducted by the World Poll that asked respondents — "Have there been times in the past 12 months when you did not have enough money to buy food that you or your family needed?".