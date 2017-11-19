India moves up one notch to 126 in per capita GDP terms, says IMF data

India
has moved up one position to 126th in terms of GDP
per capita of countries, still ranked lower than all its BRICS peers, while Qatar
remains the world's richest on this parameter, as per IMF
data.
The data, which forms part of the latest World Economic Outlook
report of the International Monetary Fund, ranks over 200 countries in terms of per capita GDP
based on purchasing power parity (PPP).
PPP between two countries is the rate at which the currency of one country needs to be converted into that of a second country to ensure that a given amount of the first country's currency will purchase the same volume of goods and services in the second country as it does in the first.
India
has seen its per capita GDP
rise to $7,170 in 2017, from $6,690 last year, helping improve its rank by a position to 126th.
Qatar
remains top-ranked with per capita GDP
of $1,24,930, followed by Macao at the second position with $1,14,430 and Luxembourg third with $1,09,190.
Among BRICS countries, India
has the lowest per capita GDP.
Russia boasts of a GDP
per capita of $27,900, while for China, it stood at $16,620, Brazil at $15,500 and South Africa at $13,400.
Interestingly, as per a recent Credit Suisse report, India
is home to 2.45 lakh millionaires with a total household wealth of $5 trillion.
As per the IMF
data, the richest 10 countries in the world in per capita GDP
terms also include Singapore (4th, $90,530), Brunei (5th, $76,740), Ireland (6th, $72,630), Norway (7th, $70,590), Kuwait (8th, $69,670), United Arab Emirates (9th, $68,250) and Switzerland (10th, $61,360).
The US
has failed to make it to the top 10 and is ranked 13th with a GDP
per capita of $59,500 while the UK
is ranked even lower.
According to a Fortune magazine report based on the IMF
data, several top-ranking countries such as Qatar
and Brunei "have fuel and oil propelling their economies", while investment and strong banking systems have helped propel economic growth in other countries like Iceland and Ireland.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU