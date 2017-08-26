India needs better inflation-indexed savings products: Tarun Ramadorai

Indians are debt-averse, but tend to overburden themselves with debt at the end of their earning age, finds a committee, under the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), headed by Tarun Ramadorai, professor of financial economics, Imperial College Business School, London. Most of the assets are in the form of real estate, bought with an intention to bequeath to the future generation in lieu of old-age care. But the penetration of mortgage loans is still very low, indicating Indians mostly use cash to buy these houses. There is also a need for linking home loan rate to repo rate ...