India needs health regulator to make Modicare work efficiently: NITI Aayog

Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar (pictured) said on Wednesday a health regulator was needed to be set up to sort out difference between states and private health insurers that might emerge during the roll-out of the ambitious National Health Protection Scheme. Announced in the Budget for 2018-19, the scheme — often called — aims to provide health insurance to 500,000 vulnerable citizens. and state health secretaries will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the scheme. “A regulatory body would ensure an effective delivery mechanism with efficient outcomes,” Kumar said at a post-Budget session, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Institute of Economic Growth. He also said India faced under-employment and an unsatisfactory jobs scenario, more than unemployment.

The Aayog was planning to set up a big data analytics centre to study payroll data for employment trends, he added.