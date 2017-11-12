India needs more pvt funding in scientific research: Kris Gopalakrishnan

India needs to invest a lot more money in science research and translate it into products and solutions for its people, KRIS GOPALAKRISHNAN, trustee at the science foundation and co-founder of Infosys, tells Raghu Krishnan.

"The private sector is surprisingly funding projects at MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and places like that. The does a lot of sponsored research with IITs, but we want support for basic research, support for pushing the frontiers of science," says Gopalakrishnan. Edited Excerpts:

What is the status of science funding in India?

We have very good researchers. The number of papers coming out of India is very high. Some rankings say it is not bad in terms of publications, where we do miss out is the quality of these papers. It is a challenge for multiple reasons. In Tier-I publications, it takes two years of effort to get a paper published. In the present scenario, there is pressure to publish more papers and researchers go to Tier-II publishers so that numbers are more.

Second is that the structure of research in India is in small groups. It is a professor with two or three students. They seek funding of Rs 1-5 lakh, they get funded and publish papers. But there is a need for larger funding and larger groups to work on research.

The LIGO gravitational waves project was a 30-year venture that got billions of dollars in funding. That is a lifelong commitment for a scientist. For 30 years, they did not get any results and accolades. Of the 1,000 people involved, around 30 people from India have contributed to this project. This shows that it is possible to do good work in India. As a country, we spend 0.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) on research, of which 0.6 per cent is from the government and the rest from the private sector. The US spends two per cent, Korea four per cent and China between three per cent. We need to spend significantly more and we need to increase private funding.

Globally, alumni contribute to institutes to build a large corpus for research. What is happening in India?

is in the lead in this regard. It has taken them 15-20 years to get where they are. gets around Rs 30-50 crore every year. They seem to have a momentum and are targeting Rs 100 crore over the next two years, primarily from alumni and industry.

Is also reaching out to alumni for funds?

The whole momentum has to be built over years. The institute has to get used to asking the private sector for resources. We need to think differently and we need to look at how we can become even more ambitious in our research programmes, which I believe requires private support. We also need to look at how we can convert research into and that requires significant risk funding. We need significant private funding for translational research. If you go to any major research university in the US or UK, you will have a department set up for translational research. They look at ideas and projects and then take them to the industry. It is starting to happen in India but it is still a trickle.

Will we see this change happening sooner?

The positive virtuous cycle has not begun yet. That is of founders whose have done extremely well contributing to their alma mater. Alumni are the largest contributor to Stanford. Their ideas for their businesses come from the colleges. IIT alumni do extremely well. If you look at a third of new in Silicon Valley, they have founders of Indian origin. However, the ideas they got were from the work they did elsewhere. It is not based on the work they did at That is the thing that we need to change. It also requires us to set up incubators and accelerators within research institutions. We need translational research for incubating these companies, grant funding, and for the industry to be co-located within the research institution. the only such example is in through the Research park. The government has promised funding for six more such research parks, they will also enhance the ecosystem that will be created.

One of the areas where we are seeing a significant amount of emerging using fundamental research is defence, both in the US and Israel. Do you see that happening here?

There is one key difference here. Our research institutions, especially the government set up research institutions, are pure research institutions without student communities. There may be some PhD students but they don't have undergraduate or postgraduate students. Now if you look at the US or Israel, they are primarily research and educational institutions so that's why we need to now look at and IIT Madras, among others, as the ones that collaborate with defence or with the government. I think the CSIR labs have a particular purpose but they need to be part of the university system. That environment is extremely important to inspire students to take on research. They cannot be standalone research institutions. When you interact with students, what teaching does is clarify your thinking, because you need to explain to somebody who is learning, and not a peer who already has a set mindset, maybe reads the same papers you are reading so his thinking is aligned. You want people to challenge your thoughts and for that, you need to interact with students who ask questions. So we need these and to work with defence.

I wouldn't call them fundamental changes; instead, they are all tweaks. A fundamental change would be required if we didn't have people to do research. We have the people and our educational system does produce these people but now we need to create that ecosystem. We need to think big, have at least a few mission-mode programmes, have enough funding with funding from the private sector and philanthropy, then create these translational departments that take research and convert it to products or businesses. The creation of within these institutions will see improvements.

Do you see even the private sector being risk-averse in investing in research?

They are disconnected. The private sector is surprisingly funding projects at MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and places like that. They do sponsored research. The large companies have their own research and development, while it's the mid-size companies that are doing a lot of sponsored research. The also does a lot of sponsored research with But we want support for basic research and for pushing the frontiers of science.

What success has the science foundation seen in this regard?

The science foundation is again showing the way in certain things. By recognising these people we are creating icons and inspiration for youngsters. We are interacting with some of them and hoping that they will make a career in science.

Are you seeing any changes now?

We are seeing that the quality of people who are getting into some fields is improving. We are able to recognise very good people and when I say very good people, these awardees are getting further recognition, or bigger recognition. That is encouraging for us because we are picking the right people and the jury and the jury chairs are continuing to work with us because they see the value of continuing to work with us. It is by and large an international jury and they are spending time to select these people as well. The winners will be announced on November 15.