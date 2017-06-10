India on track to become top global steel producer: Report

India's steel output to clock an average annual growth of 8.9% during 2017-21

India's steel output to clock an average annual growth of 8.9% during 2017-21

as a bright spot is highly encouraging and is on track to become a top global producer, says an industry body.



According to the latest report from BMI Research, demand from construction, automotive and infrastructure industries continues to accelerate.



The report has put down the sector's success to the government's push to raise capacity in order to meet demand from construction, automotive and infra sectors, said the Users Federation of (SUFI) in a statement today.



President Nikunj Turakhia said, "In recent years, the Indian industry has showcased a progressive output trend y-o-y."



Being recognised as a "bright spot" is highly encouraging as well as a large responsibility at the same time, he said, adding that with the introduction new and anti-dumping policies, is on the path to become one of the top producers.



The report highlighted that Indian giant such as Authority of Ltd (SAIL) and Tata as the major drivers of such growth.



has forecast India's output to clock an average annual growth of 8.9% during 2017-21, higher than 2.9% in 2012-16.



India's output would grow to 128.6 mt by 2021 from 88.4 million tonnes (mt) in 2017 and the country's share of global production will accelerate to 7.7% in 2021 from 5.4% in 2017, it added.



Ahead of the GST Council meeting tomorrow, Turakhia expressed concern over the headwinds faced by the sector. He has also urged the government to relax imposition of GST penalties and prosecution.



was part of the delegation that recently presented its case on GST to Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in Mumbai.

Press Trust of India