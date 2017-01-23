India opposes EU, Canada bid on investment pact at WTO

Nirmala Sitharaman said that Argentina and Brazil, too did not support the move

is opposing an informal proposal made by the and about a global investment pact with an investor-to-state dispute settlement (ISDS) provision at WTO.



The issue was discussed at an "informal meeting" of key members, including India, China, Brazil, and Australia, in Davos last week.



"We rejected it (the attempt made by the and Canada) completely. We want anything to do with investments to be a bilateral thing... We do not believe in making investments a subject of multilateral disputes," Commerce and Industry Minister told reporters here.



The minister said she is not in favour of the "contentious" investor-to-state dispute settlement (ISDS) mechanisms, which is part of a bilateral agreement between the European Union (EU) and Canada.



Under ISDS, corporates can take sovereign governments to international arbitration for resolution of disputes.



Both these countries want other members to agree to this mechanism and the template to resolve investor disputes at the multi-lateral level.



"... There is no way, we will have investment treaty in which companies can take the sovereign or even the regional governments to court. Anything with regard to investments, we wanted to be settled by the domestic laws and courts and only after that... Appeal outside," she said.



Sitharaman said other member countries, including Argentina and Brazil, too did not support the move.



"So at this stage, to have this template for a multi-lateral approach to investment may be immature," she said.



However, the minister added that put its view "informally" as this was an informal discussion of member countries.



On issues, she said the countries discussed the forthcoming ministerial conference in Argentina in December.



"We reinforce that the Bali and Nairobi issues to be fulfilled," she said, adding that DG Roberto Azevedo admitted that although Nairobi meeting was successful, the "process was not right".



India, Sitharaman said, wants resolution on providing safeguards to poor farmers and permanent solution for public stock holding purposes.



asked the members for detailed discussions on these issues among the groups before they meet in Paris in June.



On its proposal on trade facilitation agreement on services, Sitharaman said will submit a proposal soon.



"Many people said it is a low-hanging fruit which can be harvested," she said.

