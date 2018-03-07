JUST IN
India pitching for sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch: FinMin official

Fitch has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade sovereign rating on India, with a stable outlook

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Fitch rating agency

The Indian government reiterated its pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch, citing strong macro economic fundamentals, said a finance ministry official after a meeting with the global rating agency on Wednesday.

Fitch has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade sovereign rating on India, with a stable outlook.
First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 15:05 IST

