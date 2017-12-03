India re-elected to International Maritime Organisation Council for 2 years

India has won huge by bagging the second largest number of votes enabling it to re-enter the council of the (IMO) for the next two years.

India secured 144 votes from the member countries while bagged 146.

The council of plays a crucial role in the global shipping industry and in determining its working mechanism and setting budget.

"India enters the Council under category B having won 144 votes, the second highest in the category. A proud moment for the country," Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Y K Sinha, who represented the nation at the assembly, had tweeted right after the results were out.

The diplomat threw light on the diligence put forth for accomplishing such a big win.

Sinha said efforts led by him and country's missions abroad aided in overcoming the reluctance of a large number of nations who supported India in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) elections and were initially inclined to give support to others in the elections.

"Personal intervention with Heads of Delegations in last two days paid rich dividends," the diplomat added.

Sinha also mentioned that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's presence at the Assembly meeting earlier in the week also helped in the same.

In his address to the in London earlier this week, Gadkari said India was putting forward its candidature for a re-election to the to represent developing countries and those with the largest interests in international seaborne trade.

Gadkari also took to Twitter to express the happiness over the win.

"Elated to share that India's campaign at the highest level has ensured the seat at Category-B (States with the largest interest in international seaborne trade) of @IMOHQ council by securing 144 votes, 2nd after Germany(146). A proud moment for the country !," he tweeted.

The other countries to make the cut included France (140), Canada (138), Spain (137), Brazil (131), Sweden (129), The Netherlands (124) and the UAE (115).