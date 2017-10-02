First-ever shipment of US crude oil arrives in India at Paradip port

Following the recent commitments to oil purchases by (IOC) and (BPCL), received its first shipment of crude oil at in Odisha on Monday. This is the first out of a series of shipments as promised under the deal. The stopped oil in 1975.

“IOC and BPCL have placed orders for over 2 million barrels from the United States. The crude oil shipments to have the potential to boost by up to $2 billion,” IOC said in a statement today.

MaryKay Carlson, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy in New Delhi said “The United States and are elevating our cooperation in the field of energy, including plans for cleaner fossil fuels, renewables, nuclear, and cutting edge storage and efficiency technologies. We look forward to working together on further of crude and exploring opportunities to expand the role of in ”

The shipment was met by United States Consulate General to Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda; Joint Secretary for International Cooperation from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sunjay Sudhir; and Joint Secretary, Americas Division, from the Ministry of External Affairs, Munu Mahawar.

" and security are pillars of any strong economy. The United States looks forward to expanding our cooperation with in this area, in my consular district of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, our partnerships with various stakeholders on clean projects will continue to strengthen," stated Consul General Hadda.

During their June 26 meeting in Washington, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi committed to expanding and elevating bilateral cooperation through a Strategic Partnership. The leaders called for a rational approach that balances and climate policy, global and security needs. President Trump affirmed that the continues to remove barriers to development and investment in the country and to so that more natural gas, clean coal, and renewable resources and technologies are available to fuel India’s economic growth and inclusive development.