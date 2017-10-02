First-ever shipment of US crude oil arrives in India at Paradip port

“IOC and BPCL have placed orders for over 2 million barrels from the United States. The US
crude oil shipments to India
have the potential to boost bilateral trade
by up to $2 billion,” IOC said in a statement today.
MaryKay Carlson, Chargé d’Affaires at the US
Embassy in New Delhi said “The United States and India
are elevating our cooperation in the field of energy, including plans for cleaner fossil fuels, renewables, nuclear, and cutting edge storage and energy
efficiency technologies. We look forward to working together on further sales
of US
crude and exploring opportunities to expand the role of natural gas
in India.
”
The shipment was met by United States Consulate General to Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda; Joint Secretary for International Cooperation from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sunjay Sudhir; and Joint Secretary, Americas Division, from the Ministry of External Affairs, Munu Mahawar.
"Energy
and energy
security are pillars of any strong economy. The United States looks forward to expanding our cooperation with India
in this area, in my consular district of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, our partnerships with various stakeholders on clean energy
projects will continue to strengthen," stated Consul General Hadda.
During their June 26 meeting in Washington, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi committed to expanding and elevating bilateral energy
cooperation through a Strategic Energy
Partnership. The leaders called for a rational approach that balances environment
and climate policy, global economic development
and energy
security needs. President Trump affirmed that the US
continues to remove barriers to energy
development and investment in the country and to US energy exports
so that more natural gas, clean coal, and renewable resources and technologies are available to fuel India’s economic growth and inclusive development.
