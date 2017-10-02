First-ever shipment of US crude oil arrives in India at Paradip port

JUST IN
Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

India receives first shipment of US crude oil after 42 years

Following the recent commitments to US oil purchases by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), India received its first shipment of US crude oil at Paradip Port in Odisha on Monday. This is the first out of a series of shipments as promised under the deal. The US stopped oil exports in 1975.

“IOC and BPCL have placed orders for over 2 million barrels from the United States. The US crude oil shipments to India have the potential to boost bilateral trade by up to $2 billion,” IOC said in a statement today.

MaryKay Carlson, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi said “The United States and India are elevating our cooperation in the field of energy, including plans for cleaner fossil fuels, renewables, nuclear, and cutting edge storage and energy efficiency technologies.  We look forward to working together on further sales of US crude and exploring opportunities to expand the role of natural gas in India.

The shipment was met by United States Consulate General to Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda; Joint Secretary for International Cooperation from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sunjay Sudhir; and Joint Secretary, Americas Division, from the Ministry of External Affairs, Munu Mahawar.

"Energy and energy security are pillars of any strong economy. The United States looks forward to expanding our cooperation with India in this area, in my consular district of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, our partnerships with various stakeholders on clean energy projects will continue to strengthen," stated Consul General Hadda.

During their June 26 meeting in Washington, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi committed to expanding and elevating bilateral energy cooperation through a Strategic Energy Partnership. The leaders called for a rational approach that balances environment and climate policy, global economic development and energy security needs. President Trump affirmed that the US continues to remove barriers to energy development and investment in the country and to US energy exports so that more natural gas, clean coal, and renewable resources and technologies are available to fuel India’s economic growth and inclusive development.
