India rejects China's offer to help improve ties with Pakistan

-
ALSO READGopal Baglay assumes charge as new MEA spokesperson Kashmir is an India-Pakistan issue, won't meddle in it: China Pakistan is 'frenemy' of US, not ally in war on terror says security expert Russia made no mediation offer to resolve India-Pakistan issues: MEA India condemns Pak support for terror after Islamabad glorifies Burhan Wani
-
India on Thursday said that it doesn't want any third country's intervention in improving India-Pakistan relations over the Kashmir issue, adding that its stand on resolving issues through bilateral framework has not changed.
The remarks came in response to China's offer saying that it is ready to play a constructive role in improving ties between both the nation, which has been in conflict over the Kashmir issue.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokersperson Gopal Baglay clearly stated that the primary reason behind India and Pakistan conflict is the cross border terrorism emanating from "other side".
"Our stand is absolutely clear as far as I recall on the remarks, which motioned that Kashmir issue being central to peace and stability, all of us know that the heart of the matter is cross border terrorism perpetrated on India, including Jammu and Kashmir," Baglay said
"We are ready to have dialogue with Pakistan, among other issues, but in a bilateral framework. So the (India's) position of addressing all issues with Pakistan, including the Jammu and Kashmir issue, in a bilateral framework has not changed," he added.
Earlier Beijing stated that the conflict between India and Pakistan is threatening peace and stability in the region.
"Both Pakistan and India are important countries in South Asia. The conflict between the two countries along the Line of Control in Kashmir is neither conducive to their own stability and development, nor regional peace and tranquility," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said during a press conference on Wednesday.
"China hopes relevant parties to do more to help with regional peace and stability and refrain from escalating the tension. China stands ready to play a constructive role to improve the relations between Pakistan and India," he added.
Tensions have been running high between the two Asian neighbours amid spree of ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration from the Pakistan side.
Relations between India and Pakistan worsened after several terror attacks, including one on an Indian military base in Uri and also on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot.
The situation further deteriorated after a Pakistan military court announced death sentence to former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU