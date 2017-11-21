JUST IN
India, Russia ink deal to grant visa-free entry to airline pilots, crew

Around 1,200 scheduled flights ply between India and Russia every year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India-Russia
Photo: Shutterstock

India and Russia have agreed to implement the general declaration for visa-free entry of the crew of chartered and scheduled flights between the two countries.

A pact on the issue was signed recently by officials of the two countries, a home ministry official said today.


The agreement will facilitate visa-free entry, stay and exit of crew of aircraft of the designated airlines as well as other aircraft companies operating chartered and special flights in the respective territories on reciprocal basis.

According to official estimates, around 1,200 scheduled flights ply between India and Russia every year.

Moreover, about 1,100 Russian chartered flights arrive in India every year. A majority of them land in Goa with Russian tourists.

Tue, November 21 2017. 14:10 IST

