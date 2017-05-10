India's cotton area seen rising 15% to 3-year high as prices rally

planting in India, the world's biggest producer of the fibre, is likely to rise by 15% in the 2017-18 marketing season to a three-year high as farmers switch away from other crops, likely boosting and



Higher output in could kill a rally that pushed global prices to their highest in three years this month.

"This year farmers received higher prices, so they are going to raise the area under We are expecting around a 15% increase," said Mekala Chockalingam, chairman of the state-run Corporation of (CCI), the biggest buyer in the country.



Domestic prices rose 19% from a year ago to Rs 41,300 ($639) per 356 kg candy, following the rally in overseas prices.

A candy is a traditional measure of mass in

A 15% rise in crop area would lift India's planting to around 12.08 million hectares (29.9 million acres) in the marketing year starting on October 1, highest since the 2014-15 year.

That compares to 10.5 million hectares in the current marketing year, the lowest in seven years.

"We have lost area in the last few years. We will recover that lost area as long as the monsoon is normal," said Nayan Mirani, president of Association of

Most Indian farmers start planting — a crop that requires lots of moisture — with the onset of monsoon rains in June, although some with irrigated fields start as early as May.

looks likely to receive above average monsoon rainfall as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased, the chief of India's weather office said on Tuesday.

Oilseeds and pulses compete with in key producing areas like the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Prices of oilseeds and pulses plunged as much as 60% due to bumper this year, which will force many of them to switch to cotton, said Chirag Patel, chief executive officer at Jaydeep Fibers Pvt Ltd, a leading exporter.

India, which competes with Brazil, the United States and African countries in the world market, is estimated to have produced 35.1 million bales in 2016-17, up 3.8% from the previous year, according to the state-run Advisory Board.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, China and Vietnam are key buyers of Indian

However, in the last few months, Indian textile mills have been aggressively importing due to an appreciation in the rupee. The country is likely to import a record 3 million bales in the current year.

(1 Indian bale = 170 kg)

(1 hectare = 2.47 acres)

($1 = Rs 64.6300)