India's current account deficit to more than double to 1.5% of GDP in FY18

India's (CAD) for this financial year is expected to be around $40 billion, or 1.5 per cent of GDP, says a report.

India's rose sharply to $14.3 billion -- 2.4 per cent of -- at the end of first quarter of 2017-18.

In general terms, refers to the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange that has a bearing on the exchange rate.

According to the Japanese financial services major, July-September is expected at about 1.6 per cent of and accordingly, for the first half of this fiscal (April- September) is likely to be around 2 per cent of

"For the full year, we expect the to remain elevated at $40 billion, or 1.5 per cent of GDP, up from 0.7 per cent of in FY17," said in a research note.

According to Nomura, the widening of the trade balance in April-September was due to transitory factors, which is expected to reverse in the second half (October-March).

The global brokerage firm laid down four reasons for "narrow" numbers in the second half of this fiscal. First, a reversal of import substitution that was triggered by domestic supply disruptions and second, gains in price competitiveness.

Other factors include normalisation of gold imports and fading GST-related disruptions that are pushing exports to catch up with the global cycle.

"Overall, our analysis shows that the worsening of India's is largely due to transitory factors and thus, external imbalances should correct in the second half of 2017-18 as these effects fade (the worst is behind us)," the report said.